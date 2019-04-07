Randy STANCZAK

STANCZAK, Randy February 12, 1961 - February 9, 2019 Randy grew up in Oaksdale, WA with his parents, Frank and Beverly along with his sister, Shannon. Randy died unexpectedly at SHMC following knee surgery. He is survived by his wife Melissa and sister Shannon. A celebration of Life will be 2:00 on April 12th at Centerplace in Spokane Valley. Contributions for medical and memorial expenses can be made to www.gofundme.com/randy-stanczak or sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019
