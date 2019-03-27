Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Wayne FRENCH. View Sign

FRENCH, Randy Wayne (Age 64) Randy Wayne French, of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Funeral services will be held at one o'clock Saturday, March 30, 2019 at River Christian Church at 4221 North Martin, Spokane, WA. Randy was born in Brewster, WA to Geraldine (Geri) and George (Toot) French on October 2,1954. He grew up in Electric City, WA. Prior to opening his own business Randy was an AMP mechanic at Air Chaparral. He was the owner and operator of R & M Outboard for close to 35 years. He was actively involved in River Christian Church and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many summers watching the Spokane Indians play baseball and loved to woodwork, build models, and loves his Gibson guitars. Randy is survived by Randy Glenn (son) and his wife Rebecca, Randall (Grandson), Joseph (Grandson) Steve French (brother) and his wife Ginny, Teresa Frix Mulkey (Girlfriend), and many other extended family members and loved ones.

