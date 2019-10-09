SHIMEK, Randy Randy William Shimek, 66, of Lind, Washington, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 due to complications from cancer. Randy was born July 30, 1953 to Jack and Clara Shimek. He graduated from Lind High School in 1971 and earned his bachelor's degree from EWU. Randy was proud to farm his family's land and made it his career. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Randy is survived by his three children, Jaime, Lisa, and Jason, his grandchildren Brayden and Brielle Burnette, his siblings John, Jill (Duvall), Rob, their spouses, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Clara. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at Assembly of God Church, 219 W. 3rd Ave S. in Lind, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the at http://www2.heart.org/goto/randyshimek or P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019