GUILLORY, Raphael Marceaux Dr. Raphael Marceaux Guillory, 49, of Spokane (formerly of Lapwai) passed away on Sunday, November 29. He was born April 20, 1971, in Seattle to Jeff and Connie Guillory. His dad named him Raphael which means our mighty one who heals (Hebrew). He had great joy and love growing up with his siblings Ricky Jo, Justin, and Veneice. He graduated from Lapwai High School in 1989. Raphael was always proud that he was from Lapwai and of his Nez Perce heritage as a descendant of Chief Piles of Cloud. After high school, he attended Walla Walla Community College on a football scholarship which lead to him completing an associate degree in 1991. Raphael received a bachelor's degree in sociology in 1994 at Eastern Washington University after playing and lettering in football in both 1992 and 1993. While on the team he earned Academic All-District VIII honors and, as a senior, was on the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team. He served as a player representative for the 1992 team when that squad was inducted into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 on the 25th anniversary of the Eagles winning their first-ever Big Sky Conference football title. Raphael went on to earn both a master's degree in counseling psychology ('99) and a doctorate in education ('02) at Washington State University. He was in the 2000 Inaugural Class of the Gates Millennium Scholars Program supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. From 1995 to 2002, the worked for Washington State University in the Office of Multicultural Student Services and Office of Grant and Research Development, In 2002, Raphael started his career at EWU as an assistant professor of counseling, educational and development psychology. In 2005, he became a full tenured professor. In 2004 and 2005, Raphael was very proud of his time as a Visiting Assistant Professor, Educational Management & Development at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. Raphael and his wife Gloria McFarland grew up on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation. In the fall of 1994, Raphael and Gloria began dating after both graduated with their undergraduate degrees, They were married March 16, 1996, in Lewiston, ID. Imani Cloud was their firstborn child. Her dad loved and admired her strength, humor, intellect and athletic accomplishments. He would always say "Imani always finds a way!" He was so very proud when Imani hit the game winning basket to win the NWAC Women's Basketball Championship title in 2017. Sophia Marceaux then came into the world. Raphael loved her sweet spirit, hard work ethics and organization and planning skills. He was so proud when she became a captain on her drill team during her senior. He would marvel at the choreography that she developed and especially watching her dance and perform. Xavier was then born as the only boy in the family. Raphael and Xavier were joined at the hip from day 1. Not only was he proud of his son's athletic accomplishments, he was most proud of the kind, thoughtful, and respectful young man he became, not to mention his sense humor. Raphael was so looking forward to seeing him ball out at Idaho State University on the football team. Aiva was the fourth born child, She was a daddy's girl from the start. She was so excited and proud when she made drill team as a freshman. During her dad's health battle, Aiva immersed herself in the Bible and in prayer. Raphael would call her his little preacher. Adoniah was the baby girl of the family. He was fiercely defensive of his baby girl and would watch over her at school and in sports. He was so proud of her basketball skills, He loved her so much and kept pushing her to shoot hoops out front and run, because he saw greatness in her. Raphael especially enjoyed coaching his son and daughter's basketball teams. He also coached the Ferris Eagle's Pop Warner football team. Raphael led a Bible study group at EWU for student-athletes and other interested students. He served as interim pastor at Lighthouse Tabernacle Church and was an ordained as elder at Holy Temple Church both in Spokane, He also served on the Spokane Faith Alliance and Spokane Minister's Fellowship organizations. His family appreciated his giving and charitable spirit. Raphael would quietly support people in need of food, housing, or fuel for their cars. He is survived by his wife Gloria and children Imani Cloud, Sophia Marceaux, Xavier Raphael, Aiva Consuelo Rosa, and Adoniah Rena Faye of Spokane (all thoughtfully, lovingly and prayerfully named by their father); his parents Jeff and Connie Guillory of Lapwai; his brothers Ricky Jo (Tia) Hernandez of Lapwai and Justin (Sunny) Guillory of Ferndale; his sister Veneice (Chris) Lacy of San Jose. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Raymond and Dorothy Guillory and maternal grandparents Tom and Shirley Rickman. On December 2, a public viewing will be at 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Ball and Dodd Funeral Home in Spokane. On December 3, two memorial services will occur in his two hometowns. The first memorial will start at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Spokane. The officiant will be Pastor Ezra D. Kinlow of Holy Temple COGIC. The second memorial will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Pi-nee-waus Community Center in Lapwai. On December 4, a funeral will occur at 10:00 a.m. at the Pi-nee-waus Community Center in Lapwai. Pastor Kinlow will be the officiant. Burial will follow at the McFarland-Yearout family cemetery near Sweetwater. The family requests social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home if sick because of public health recommendations. Advantage Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store