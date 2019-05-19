Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Anderson GARRETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARRETT, Ray Anderson Passed peacefully on May 15th at the wonderful age of 102! Ray was born on a farm out of West Plains, Missouri. He was the youngest of four brothers who have preceded him in death, Paul, Lee and Othel. He rode a horse to a one room school, enjoyed fishing, hunting and raising Coon Hounds as a kid. He graduated from high school at the school of Ozarks. He worked his way through school by farming, working the store rooms for clothing and kitchen supplies. He then worked at the International Shoe Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 6 1/2 years. During World War II, he enlisted and rose to rank of Chief Petty Officer in the Navy and was stationed at Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska and also Farragut, Idaho working in the Supply Corp. He married Velma "Babe" Collier January 10, 1946. He then attended telegraphy school and worked for the Great Northern/Burlington Northern as an agent/ telegrapher for 32 plus years at Quincy, Ephrata, Odessa and Ellensburg. After retirement he and Babe moved to Spokane. Travels took him to favorite spots Elko, Vegas, Branson, Missouri and Hawaii. He really enjoyed meeting up with his Navy buddies for a reunion every two years. After Babe's passing he married Margaret Bolitho, a longtime family friend and they were married for 15 years. Survived by his daughter Rayna Lee and husband Bruce, son Pat and wife Ann, one granddaughter Lou Ann, three great-grandchildren, and two great-greats plus several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, daughter Raydene, wife Babe and second wife Margaret. The family wishes to thank Riverview Terrace and Care Center for their wonderful care since Ray was a resident. He will forever be remembered for wanting his coffee HOT! Please make any donations to the in memory of Ray. A Service is scheduled Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Mausoleum at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA with Military Honors.

