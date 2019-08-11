Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray BLOWERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLOWERS, Ray 1932 - 2019 Ray Blowers was born in Spokane, WA on May 4, 1932. He graduated from West Valley High School and soon after met the love of his life, Shirley Hamilton and they were married in 1952. In 1953, Ray joined the Navy and was soon spending lovely summers in the heat of Kansas and Texas with Shirley and their daughter Jeanie. In 1956 he returned to Spokane, where he enrolled at Eastern Washington State College earning a B.A. degree in Business Education. He later completed his Masters in Education at Eastern as well. Soon after graduation from college, Ray got his first teaching job at Central Valley High School, where he taught and coached for 33 years until his retirement in 1992. He held several coaching roles, including head baseball coach, head cross country coach and softball coach, and served as cheer advisor, and ski club advisor. Ray was the head of CV's Business Department and as Business Manager supervised the student store among other duties. As the CVHS Events Manager, he oversaw all home activities, monitoring ticket sales and concessions at athletics contest. If there was an activity at CV, Ray was there. He also served as a union Representative for CVEA. Ray was honored by Central Valley High School for his continual support of the school and its athletic programs by being placed on the CV Wall of Fame in 2012. Hundreds of students in the Spokane Valley will fondly remember Ray Blowers as the teacher with the bad jokes who taught them to type. Ray has always had a huge heart, often welcoming people to stay in his home when they were down on their luck or just needed a place to stay for a while. He spent many hours volunteering his time collecting donations for the food bank and delivering home cooked meals to seniors. After his retirement, Ray spent time attending yard sales, and bought and sold antiques for several years in local antique stores with his wife Shirley. Ray will be remembered as a loving and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Ray is preceded in death by his son Ed, his mother Dorothy Harriman, his father Harold Blowers, and his brother Arthur Blowers. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Shirley and his three children, Jeanie (Sam) Read, Mike (Peggy) Blowers and Kristina (Mac) Blackpine. In addition, Ray is survived by his three grandchildren, Kelly (Matt) Hoffman, Andy Read and Steven Blowers, along with two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Cole. A special thank you to the kind people at Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided for Ray and Shirley in his final days at home. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial gifts to Kindred Hospice at

