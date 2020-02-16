Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Dean COPELAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COPELAND, Ray Dean (Age 87) Ray was born September 30, 1932 to Archie and Norma (Terril) Copeland in Lewiston, ID. Ray was the youngest of six children who have all predeceased him. Ray graduated from Lewiston H.S. in 1950. He was a proud Bengal who played baseball, was student body vice president, and was on the 1949 Idaho State American Legion championship baseball team. Ray attended North Idaho College of Education (now LCSC) for one year. When the school closed, he was drafted into the Army for two years and was stationed in Austria during the Korean War. Upon return, he attended the University of Idaho on the GI Bill and graduated in 1958 with a business degree. It was at Idaho that Ray met the love of his life, Klea Crane. Family lore had Mom wanting to date (a cute) baseball playerRay was the stud short-stop for the Vandals. He was a three-year letterman while at Idaho and team captain in 1957. Ray and Klea recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. After they graduated from college, they began their life in Spokane and eventually moved to Chattaroy. Ray worked for Old National Bank for 25 years, primarily in the Investment Department. They relocated to the Boise area in 1983 and Ray worked for United Heritage Life Insurance until his retirement in 1994, having served as Sr. VP of Investments and Real Estate. Ray's greatest joy was being a supportive, fun Dad to his active family of four children. He also enjoyed sports and hunting and fishing activities with lifelong friends and children. In Spokane, he was involved with softball, both as a player and an administrator, plus he coached his sons' Little League teams. Most summers were spent camping on the North Fork of the Clearwater River (pre-Dworshak dam), St. Joe River, Priest Lake and more than a few Boy Scout campouts. Ray was active in civic affairs having served on the board of the University Club, Spokane Taxpayers Assn., Spokane Stock & Bond Club and Spokane Softball Assn. He was an avid Vandal Booster. When they moved to Boise, Ray and Klea joined the Plantation Country Club where they enjoyed many wonderful friends and golf experiences. Ray had his first (and only) Hole-In-One at the age of eighty-two! After retirement, Ray and Klea got the urge to travel, purchased a fifth-wheel trailer and adopted the RV lifestyle for 25 years. They became snowbirds and began spending their winters in Casa Grande, AZ where they enjoyed many friends and various fun activities, especially golf, softball and poker. Two of their favorite trips were a trek through Canada on their way to Alaska, and a cross-country road trip through Cooperstown to see his beloved Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park. Not even Hurricane Isabel could keep them away. Ray was thrilled to see the "Curse" lifted in 2004. Ray and Klea summered in the northwest and greatly enjoyed the annual family camping trip to the St. Joe River where they were the patriarch and matriarch of the "Clan". He could out-fish anyone on any given day and was a multi-champion in the famous St. Joe cribbage tournament! Ray passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 and is survived by his loving wife Klea, their four children: Debbie (Steve), Pamela, Greg (Leslie), Alan (Teresa); their beloved grandchildren: Kelly (Josh), Corey, Kacie (Jacob), Garrett, Scott and great-granddaughter Ariana. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lynn and Doris Tower and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Ray was a TRUE GENTLEMAN and was loved by all. "Copers" has left the ballpark. A Service followed by a Celebration of Ray's well lived life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Manito Golf and Country Club. The family hopes you can join the celebration. In remembrance of Ray, the family requests that contributions be made to Hospice of Spokane Foundation or the .

