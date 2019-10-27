Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raylene L. KNIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNIGHT, Raylene L. (Age 85) Raylene Lafaye Knight, 85, of Chattaroy, WA passed away on October 17, 2019 of cancer at Hospice House. She was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on December 10, 1933. She married Rabon M. Knight on August 28, 1974 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Between Raylene and Rabon, they had nine children and enjoyed 45 years of marriage. Raylene worked as a baker at Rosauers Grocery Store on N Division. She had a passion for scrapbooking and growing flowers. She was an avid traveler and loved visiting Reno and Las Vegas. Raylene was a wonderful grandmother and adored throwing parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be loved, remembered, and treasured by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband Rabon, her two children, Sandy A. McGrath and Lori A. Nordel, as well as her three stepchildren, Lynda A. Hedqusit, Dudley E. Knight and Laurine A. Tilbury. Raylene also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. She was preceded in death by her mother, Verdie Lee Ayedric, father, Robert Raymond Woodward, her sister, Irene Kay Woodward, her children, Ella Nordberd , Bobby Robison, Debbie Robison, and Mark Robison. Memorial contributions are suggested to your choice of church or charity. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Quality Inn Located at 7919 N. Division, Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Raylene's family, please visit our website at

