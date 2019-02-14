Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raylyn GARESON. View Sign

GARESON, Raylyn Raylyn Gareson, a resident of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 42 while visiting home in Yakima, WA. Raylyn is survived by her parents Steve and Ronnie; her husand Mark Gareson; her children Angel, and Cheyane; her four sisters, Rhonda, Mary, Michelle, and Monica, and her two brothers, Michael and Rodney. Raylyn was born in Yakima, WA, on March 5, 1976 to Steve and Ronnie Grant. Raylyn was a devoted mother, daughter, and wife. She enjoyed horseback riding, hiking, and volunteering. She was a spiritual woman and involved in many church activities. A celebration of life will be held at her mother's home on February 16, 2019 in Yakima, WA.

