Raymond ANDERSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSEN, Raymond Raymond Andersen passed away on May 8, 2020. Ray was born to Marie and Chum Andersen on April 19, 1946, in Kent, Washington. He grew up on the west side of Washington state, and served in Germany during the Vietnam war. An entrepreneur, Ray ventured to Spokane in 1974 and began a successful construction business, which expanded into a container enterprise in 1995. Ray's other passions included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and car racing at Spokane Raceway Park. Ray was generous and kind. He often enjoyed sharing fish and oysters with friends upon his return from his west coast adventures. Finally, and perhaps most telling, Ray had a special place in his heart for kids, and always enjoyed when family or friends brought children for visits at the office. Ray is survived by his wife Diane, sons James Andersen (Jean Phillips), Jeffrey Andersen (Mandi Ratliff), and Wes Johns (Candida), as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Date and time to be determined later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved