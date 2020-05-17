ANDERSEN, Raymond Raymond Andersen passed away on May 8, 2020. Ray was born to Marie and Chum Andersen on April 19, 1946, in Kent, Washington. He grew up on the west side of Washington state, and served in Germany during the Vietnam war. An entrepreneur, Ray ventured to Spokane in 1974 and began a successful construction business, which expanded into a container enterprise in 1995. Ray's other passions included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and car racing at Spokane Raceway Park. Ray was generous and kind. He often enjoyed sharing fish and oysters with friends upon his return from his west coast adventures. Finally, and perhaps most telling, Ray had a special place in his heart for kids, and always enjoyed when family or friends brought children for visits at the office. Ray is survived by his wife Diane, sons James Andersen (Jean Phillips), Jeffrey Andersen (Mandi Ratliff), and Wes Johns (Candida), as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Date and time to be determined later.



