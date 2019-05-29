Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Ellis CORKRUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CORKRUM, Raymond Ellis (Age 75) Ray was born June 1, 1943 in Spokane to Mona (Branvold) and Raymond Corkrum, who passed prior to his birth. Ray left this world on May 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family who will miss him dearly. Ray was stalwart in every sense of the word, he was loyal, reliable, hardworking, and devoted. He was s spiritual man that loved God and his family. Ray was a gentle man with a big heart, he loved to joke and play pranks. He was an optimist and never let anything get him down. Ray led by example, he was truly one of a kind and loved by all. Ray worked for Napa Auto Parts, owned his own business, Evergreen Professional Services, and worked as a security guard for Providence Holy Family Hospital, plus, he spent numerous nights staying up late painting cars to make sure his family never went without. His greatest love was all seven of his kids, Russell Corkrum, Christine Lefkowski, Sheri (Shad) McLeod, Robert (Susana) Corkrum, Davis Corkrum, Braden Corkrum, and Bailey Corkrum. Ray is also survived by his loving girlfriend Debbie Schwartzman, his devoted brother Ron Corkrum, whom he always introduced as his dad. Ron and Ray were as close as two brothers can be and always looked out for each other. Ray is also survived by 13 grandkids, eigth great-grandkids, and two nieces Terry and Wendy. He is preceded in death by his parents and niece Shelly. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 am 3:00 pm at Audubon Park, 3405 N. Milton St, Spokane, WA 99205.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 29, 2019

