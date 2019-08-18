Spokesman-Review Obituaries
GARCIA, Raymond (Age 81) Raymond Garcia entered into rest August 11, 2019. He was born September 25, 1937 in Hardin, Montana to Pete and Dominga Garcia. Survivors include his siblings Cruz Ringle, Rayes Garcia, William Garcia, Mary Russell, Dominga Bixby, Juanita Soyk and Deloris Roberts. Also survived by three sons Shawn Garcia, Samuel Garcia and Shane Garcia; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Rosary for Raymond will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home Rose Chapel on Monday, August 18, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 1315 N. Lidgerwood Spokane, WA on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 A.M. Interment Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA. Please visit Raymond's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019
