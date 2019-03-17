Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond H. CMSgt USAF Ret. SCHMIDT. View Sign

SCHMIDT, Raymond H. CMSgt, USAF Ret. Ray was born on July 28, 1926 to Raymond and Gertrude Schmidt in Milwaukee, WI. Ray passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on March 8, 2019 with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda I. Schmidt, of 58 years, both parents, three brothers and five sisters. Ray is survived by his son, Michael R. Schmidt (Colleen); daughters, Debora I. Repp (Adam), and Colleen M. Schmidt. He is also survived by seven grandchildren Sherry Oldham, Corrine Wise, Kristi Brault, Kenneth Schmidt, Kevin Schmidt, Brenda Kimball, and Keith Schmidt, as well as eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray enlisted in the Army Air Corps in July of 1944 after graduating from John Rogergs High School, serving as a crew member of a B-17 bomber until September, 1946. After the war he attended A&E school in Galesburg, IL obtaining his aircraft maintenance license and flight certification. In 1948 he joined the Washington Air National Guard and was again activated during the Korean War . Ray worked for the Washington Air Guard as the longest serving Flight Line Chief from 1958 until his retirement in 1980. Ray was an exceptional loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed sports and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in athletics. Ray enjoyed his twilight years camping with friends, bowling, golfing, carpentry, and spending time at the lake watching his grandchildren. Ray will be severely missed by all he touched. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Johnson, Dr. Kaitlin Allen and staff, and Dr. Dean Hill for the many years of care they provided their father. The family also thanks Hospice of Spokane for their care during Dad's last days. Services will be private. The family requests any memorials be made to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019

