Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond L. BETTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BETTS, Raymond L. (Age 97) Raymond L. Betts passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in 1922 and raised in Spokane, he attended Roosevelt Elementary, Lewis and Clark High, and University of Washington, where he joined the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. While earning a degree in Architectural Engineering at Washington State College (now WSU), he commuted to Spokane on weekends to work in the family business, Betts Oil Company, with his widowed mother and sister. He was a varsity swimmer, belonged to an honor society, and joined the Army Corps of Engineers during construction of Fairchild AFB. Out of school, he became fully responsible for Betts Oil Company and continued to successfully manage the business until he retired in 2001. He was a consummate gentleman, always endeavoring to treat everyone with grace and fairness, and was always quick to see the humor in things. Around 1946 he married Suzanne Paine. He stayed at her side through the years of her crippling illness until she died in 1976. In 1977, he met his soon-to-be second wife, Gloria Jones. They lived happily until her death in 2012. Over the years, he was involved with Easter Seals, Museum of Arts and Culture, the Salvation Army, and the Spokane Rotary Club's Disability Service Committee. He traveled with Spokane Mayor Sherri Bernard to sister cities in Japan, Ireland, and Russia. He was particularly proud of his work in persuading the City of Spokane to install improved curb cuts for wheelchair users. Ray has said that our time on earth can be the same as heaven, but without the harps! Contributions can be made to St. John's Cathedral or the Rotary Club Disability Service Committee.

BETTS, Raymond L. (Age 97) Raymond L. Betts passed away on November 25, 2019. Born in 1922 and raised in Spokane, he attended Roosevelt Elementary, Lewis and Clark High, and University of Washington, where he joined the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. While earning a degree in Architectural Engineering at Washington State College (now WSU), he commuted to Spokane on weekends to work in the family business, Betts Oil Company, with his widowed mother and sister. He was a varsity swimmer, belonged to an honor society, and joined the Army Corps of Engineers during construction of Fairchild AFB. Out of school, he became fully responsible for Betts Oil Company and continued to successfully manage the business until he retired in 2001. He was a consummate gentleman, always endeavoring to treat everyone with grace and fairness, and was always quick to see the humor in things. Around 1946 he married Suzanne Paine. He stayed at her side through the years of her crippling illness until she died in 1976. In 1977, he met his soon-to-be second wife, Gloria Jones. They lived happily until her death in 2012. Over the years, he was involved with Easter Seals, Museum of Arts and Culture, the Salvation Army, and the Spokane Rotary Club's Disability Service Committee. He traveled with Spokane Mayor Sherri Bernard to sister cities in Japan, Ireland, and Russia. He was particularly proud of his work in persuading the City of Spokane to install improved curb cuts for wheelchair users. Ray has said that our time on earth can be the same as heaven, but without the harps! Contributions can be made to St. John's Cathedral or the Rotary Club Disability Service Committee. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close