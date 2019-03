Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Lee SLY. View Sign

SLY, Raymond Lee, QMC, USN Ret. QMC Raymond Lee Sly, age 80, of Spokane, WA, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 8th, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Raymond was born in Lewiston, ID to Bernie and Mabel Sly on July 22nd, 1938. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the Navy for 22 years and retired as QMC. After retiring from the Navy in 1979 he owned a boat repair shop in Spokane where he worked until he retired. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Akiko, his father Bernie, his mother Mabel, his sister Carol, his sister Maxine, and his brother Donald Lee who passed in the Korean War. Raymond is survived by Donald Sly (Lisa), Christy Kenney (George), Cheryl Sly, Bryan Sly, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grand- children and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family of Raymond wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Spokane Hospice and the doctor's and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital. Funeral services will be held March 8th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park.

