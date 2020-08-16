1/2
Raymond Lloyd ARNOT
ARNOT, Raymond Lloyd Raymond Lloyd Arnot passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1928 to Grace and Leo D. Arnot in Troy, Idaho. Graduated from Troy High School in 1946. Moved to Spokane to attend Spokane Trade School. Took a class in Automotive Repair. Went to work at McCollum Crawford Ford in 1947 until 1958. Went to work at an independent shop and went on to become co-owner of Ray and Roy's Auto Repair until retiring in 1995. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, daughter Patricia King of Spokane Valley, brother Arnold of Spokane Valley, and grandson Michael Spooner of Denver, CO. He is survived by his daughter Susan Colwell of Liberty Lake, daughter Robyn Metoyer of Denver, CO., grandchildren Licia Legrant of Liberty Lake and Shelley Spooner of Las Vegas, NV. And three great-grandchildren.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
5093276666
