Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Nelson TREFFRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TREFFRY, Raymond Nelson Raymond was born on December 14, 1931 to Lola and Harvey Treffry on the family farm in the Spokane Valley, information he enjoyed sharing with everyone. He passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 23, 2020. Raymond spent most of his career as a Linotype Operator and Proofreader, working for several newspapers in the area. His second career was traveling as a product salesman for Proctor & Gamble, which he loved. He was in the Army during the Korean War, then returned to Spokane and while out dancing, he met the love of his life. Ray and Donna married in April 1960. They continued to love dancing throughout their marriage. He played as hard as he worked, there wasn't anything he couldn't accomplish when he set his mind to it. Always generous and available to help with any family need, he was the hardest working man we knew. He loved working in his yard and took great pride in it. Summers were spent at Deer Lake, boating, fishing and being with family. He brought a lot of fun to any gathering with his quick wit, easy laugh, great smile and entertaining personality. Ray and Donna enjoyed retirement traveling in their motor-home, taking several cruises, volunteering in the community and spending time with their groups of lifelong friends. Ray is survived by Donna, wife of 60 years, daughter, RaNae, grand-children, Mariah and Travis, son, John (Laurie), grandson, Ryan (Allison), great-grandsons, Logan and Dylan, grandchildren, Sara and Tyler. One surviving sister, Iris and four siblings that predeceased him; Maxine, Howard, Juanita and Larry. We would like to thank the outstanding support of Hospice of Spokane, which allowed Ray's wish of passing at home. He will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery and we will celebrate his life with a gathering at Deer Lake. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be given to any animal shelter or Hospice of Spokane.

TREFFRY, Raymond Nelson Raymond was born on December 14, 1931 to Lola and Harvey Treffry on the family farm in the Spokane Valley, information he enjoyed sharing with everyone. He passed away at home, surrounded by family, on March 23, 2020. Raymond spent most of his career as a Linotype Operator and Proofreader, working for several newspapers in the area. His second career was traveling as a product salesman for Proctor & Gamble, which he loved. He was in the Army during the Korean War, then returned to Spokane and while out dancing, he met the love of his life. Ray and Donna married in April 1960. They continued to love dancing throughout their marriage. He played as hard as he worked, there wasn't anything he couldn't accomplish when he set his mind to it. Always generous and available to help with any family need, he was the hardest working man we knew. He loved working in his yard and took great pride in it. Summers were spent at Deer Lake, boating, fishing and being with family. He brought a lot of fun to any gathering with his quick wit, easy laugh, great smile and entertaining personality. Ray and Donna enjoyed retirement traveling in their motor-home, taking several cruises, volunteering in the community and spending time with their groups of lifelong friends. Ray is survived by Donna, wife of 60 years, daughter, RaNae, grand-children, Mariah and Travis, son, John (Laurie), grandson, Ryan (Allison), great-grandsons, Logan and Dylan, grandchildren, Sara and Tyler. One surviving sister, Iris and four siblings that predeceased him; Maxine, Howard, Juanita and Larry. We would like to thank the outstanding support of Hospice of Spokane, which allowed Ray's wish of passing at home. He will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery and we will celebrate his life with a gathering at Deer Lake. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be given to any animal shelter or Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close