JOKELA, Raymond N. Raymond Nestor Jokela was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on July16, 1929. He passed away in Spokane, Washington on August 29, 2019, just a month after his 90th birthday. The life he led between those dates speak volumes about this kind, gentle, and very humorous man. Ray joined the Army in 1948, two weeks after his 19th birthday, and after his training in Administration and as a Quartermaster, he shipped to Okinawa. It was there where he contracted hepatitis and was sent to recovery in Colorado. Because of the illness he served not only his voluntary three years of service, but also an additional year for recovery. He served in Chicago for part of that time, and was discharged from the Army at the rank of Sergeant in January 1952. Always a hard worker, he studied and passed all the tests on the first try to become a licensed land surveyor. He lived and worked in Santa Maria, California where he was involved in some high profile assignments, first as an employee, and later as a sole proprietor of his own survey company. He surveyed the original Disneyland in 1954-55. He was a lead surveyor when the Air Force installed the first Atlas Missile silos at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which earned him a place on the dais for the ceremonial opening. Taking great pride in the work of a surveyor he also became a teacher of the subject at Hancock college, preparing others for the arduous profession long before GPS and electronics became known. His pride extended to his son, Randy, who followed in his father's footsteps as a surveyor. Ray "retired" to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 1987 and quickly grew restless. So, in his accustomed manner he found a new career in a job that he loved maintaining the Havasu Dunes Resort. In his spare time, Ray continued to expand his own home and help friends and family with their home projects. Ray met his true love and married Marilynn Smith Jokela on December 12, 1998. He had always enjoyed teasing his sisters, and he carried that practice through with Marilynn for the rest of their marriage. His thoughtfulness and sense of humor made their marriage one of happiness and laughter every day. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Nestor Jokela and Alma Fremling, and his brother Lee Jokela, and sister Sandy Lucas. He had a strong love for all children, and is survived by sons Randy (Joni) and Greg (Karen), and daughters Rebecca Wuolett and Nancy Willis-Jokela. Ray also left behind eight grandchildren, including a special bond with Justin - a lifelong athlete in the Special Olympics, and eighteen great -grandchildren.

