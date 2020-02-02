Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Paul STRIEFF. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

STRIEFF, Raymond Paul (Age 90) Passed away on January 29, 2020. Raymond was born on November 11, 1929 in Yuba City, California to Jacob and Julia (Wiltzius) Strieff. Raymond was one of twins, but his twin Richard Jacob, died shortly after birth. They then moved from Marysville, CA to Lamont in 1923 then to Cheney in 1929, where he met his loving wife Carol Johnson. They were married on June 11, 1950 after his graduation in 1948 from Cheney High School. There they had a dairy and milk route, but then later changed to beef cattle. He retired in 2015. They had three children; Barry (Patti), Roxanne, and Tena (deceased). Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Richard, Mary, Alice and Tena. Raymond is survived by Carol, Barry, Roxanne, Justin, Seth, Jackie (John), Elice (Brandon), Beau, Logan (Elizabeth), Jared (Michelle), Lincoln, Fay, and Jackson; nieces and nephews, Deanna, Denise, Rick, Roland, Reese; brother in law Dick of Tacoma; and cousins Nichli and Nichli Jr of Sacramento. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Cheney Care Center, George, Linda, Tony and Steve, the Sheeran family and Smith family for all the help during his illness and for providing food. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at

STRIEFF, Raymond Paul (Age 90) Passed away on January 29, 2020. Raymond was born on November 11, 1929 in Yuba City, California to Jacob and Julia (Wiltzius) Strieff. Raymond was one of twins, but his twin Richard Jacob, died shortly after birth. They then moved from Marysville, CA to Lamont in 1923 then to Cheney in 1929, where he met his loving wife Carol Johnson. They were married on June 11, 1950 after his graduation in 1948 from Cheney High School. There they had a dairy and milk route, but then later changed to beef cattle. He retired in 2015. They had three children; Barry (Patti), Roxanne, and Tena (deceased). Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Richard, Mary, Alice and Tena. Raymond is survived by Carol, Barry, Roxanne, Justin, Seth, Jackie (John), Elice (Brandon), Beau, Logan (Elizabeth), Jared (Michelle), Lincoln, Fay, and Jackson; nieces and nephews, Deanna, Denise, Rick, Roland, Reese; brother in law Dick of Tacoma; and cousins Nichli and Nichli Jr of Sacramento. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Cheney Care Center, George, Linda, Tony and Steve, the Sheeran family and Smith family for all the help during his illness and for providing food. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close