STRIEFF, Raymond Paul (Age 90) Passed away on January 29, 2020. Raymond was born on November 11, 1929 in Yuba City, California to Jacob and Julia (Wiltzius) Strieff. Raymond was one of twins, but his twin Richard Jacob, died shortly after birth. They then moved from Marysville, CA to Lamont in 1923 then to Cheney in 1929, where he met his loving wife Carol Johnson. They were married on June 11, 1950 after his graduation in 1948 from Cheney High School. There they had a dairy and milk route, but then later changed to beef cattle. He retired in 2015. They had three children; Barry (Patti), Roxanne, and Tena (deceased). Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Richard, Mary, Alice and Tena. Raymond is survived by Carol, Barry, Roxanne, Justin, Seth, Jackie (John), Elice (Brandon), Beau, Logan (Elizabeth), Jared (Michelle), Lincoln, Fay, and Jackson; nieces and nephews, Deanna, Denise, Rick, Roland, Reese; brother in law Dick of Tacoma; and cousins Nichli and Nichli Jr of Sacramento. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Cheney Care Center, George, Linda, Tony and Steve, the Sheeran family and Smith family for all the help during his illness and for providing food. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020