STARLING, Raymond V. December 21, 1935 September 30, 2019 Ray peacefully passed away from a long illness in his Spokane Valley Home at the age of 83 with loved ones at his side. He was born on December 21, 1935 in Eureka, Montana to LaVerne and Cathleen Starling. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Robert, and great-grandson, Porter Blasberg. Ray met his wife, Peggy Becquart, at Lincoln County High School. They married on February 12, 1953. They had six children by 1959; twins Vickie and Verna, Roxanna, Cathleen, Christopher, and Carol. Thirteen grandchildren were added to the family; Sam, Becky, Caleb (Vickie and Alan), Monica (Verna and Bob), Justin and Nathan (Roxie and John), Katrina and Sean (Cathy), Kira, Dawn, and Danae (Chris and Kristine), Rose and Nicholas (Carol). The Starling family continued to grow with the birth of 22 great-grandchildren. Ray held various jobs throughout his life. Early in his married life, he worked for Great Northern Railroad and Leighty's Sawmill in Troy, Montana. He ventured out and opened Ray's Grocery in Eureka, Montana in the early 1960s. In the late 1960s he moved his family to Spokane, Washington, and while living there he worked for Royal Typewriter, Spokane Presto-Log, Powis Painting, and R. A. Hansen. Once again he formed his own business and started his own painting company. He ended his working career in the tree business. Ray developed Starling's Christmas Tree Farm, a successful enterprise which employed many family members during the Christmas season. Humor was one of Ray's greatest characteristics. He always had a great story or funny joke to share. He loved to use his artistic abilities when working with wood. Ray had a broad knowledge on many topics and enjoyed in engaging in conversation with others. He was an honest man with high integrity. Funeral services will be held at Thornhill Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley on October 9 at 11:00am. Viewing will be held October 8 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm and October 9 from 10:00am - 10:45am. There will be a graveside prayer service at 1:00pm at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, 9303 E. Morgan Rd., Spokane. A luncheon will follow at 1:30pm at Valley Bible Church, 3021 S. Sullivan Rd, Spokane Valley. All are welcomed.

