HEMPHILL, Rebecca Ann "Becky" Rebecca Ann Hemphill "Becky" was born on June 29, 1951 and died on January 3, 2020. Becky was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in September, 2019 and her health rapidly declined. She spent her final days at Spokane Hospice House North. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gert Hemphill. She is survived by her sister, Mona Griffin, brother Bob (Maureen), brother Russ (Keith) and sister Rita. She is also survived by and fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Ryan Hemphill, Cara Graney (Jeremy), and Eric Hemphill (Bree); her nieces Megan Griffin (Terry Holbrook) and Erin Griffin (Vince Chu); her great-nieces, Katie and Maggie Holbrook and her great-nephew Ben Graney. Three aunts, an uncle, and numerous cousins from the Hemphill and Wagner families also survive her and provided loving support to her and her siblings throughout her illness. Becky was cremated and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone in Spokane on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am, with a luncheon to follow, and later in the spring in Montana. The family thanks all the caregivers who helped Becky make this journey, especially the staff at Spokane Hospice House North, Dr. Mourton, Father Jerry Graham, SJ and St. Aloysius Pastoral Care Staff. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane or the Ronald McDonald House. Tributes may be left at

