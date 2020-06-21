Rebecca BIRGENHEIER-JOHNSON

BIRGENHEIER- JOHNSON, Rebecca Jayne (Age 46) Beloved mother, sister, daughter, and friend, died the morning of April 10th from medical complications. Becky was born December 20th, 1973 in Torrance, California to Ray and Mary Birgenheier, the youngest of seven daughters. She later moved with the family to Spokane, where she attended Lewis and Clark High School and Gonzaga University. In 2000 she married Kevin Johnson and together they raised two beautiful daughters, Mariah and Lillian, and stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson. Becky had a generous heart and loved with every inch of her being. She made friends everywhere she went because of her friendly smile and energetic attitude. She was creative and sensitive and enjoyed the small pleasures of life. Her hobbies were attending concerts--The Dave Matthews Band being her all time favorite--singing along to music with her daughters, arts and crafts and socializing at events and gatherings. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Birgenheier, and her sister, Barbara Hunton. She is survived by daughters Mariah and Lillian Johnson; stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson; former husband, Kevin Johnson; father Raymond Birgenheier; brother in-law, John Hunton, sisters, Maggie (Larry) Jay, Cathy (Dale) Dietrich, Theresa (Stuart) Rigler, Janet (Gus) Porco, and Joyce (Dave) Hedrick. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, June 27th at St. Augustine Parish at 10:00am. A graveside service and burial will be held the same day at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store