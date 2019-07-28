Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Doreen Lake Hammer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMMER, Rebecca Rebecca Doreen Lake Hammer passed peacefully on July 10, 2019 surrounded by her cherished husband and children. Born on August 14, 1963, Becky joined seven siblings on the farm in Valleyford, WA. An angelic child, she was adored through childhood by everyone in her presence. Becky enjoyed attention in her teen years with her bright smile, Farah Fawcett hair, and outgoing demeanor. As a mature young woman, she embraced parenthood with the arrival of her first born and found it so rewarding that she gave birth to another girl and a boy. Later in life, Becky's grandchildren gave her great joy. Becky was artistic and creative, producing beautifully embroidered hats, shirts, towels, and other gifts for family and friendsa hobby that she turned into a business. Always a social butterfly, Becky loved planning and hosting celebrations and thoroughly enjoyed the day before her last illness a celebration complete with karaoke. Butterflies were special to Becky and reminded her that her departed parents, Harold and Doris Lake, were always nearby. Becky was afflicted with lupus, and donated countless hours to organizations whose mission is to find a cure for this illness. Becky is survived and mourned by her husband, Chris Hammer; and her children Danielle (Scott) Malakowsky, Samantha (Angel) Monjarez, Matthew (Jessica) Cassan, and Joe (Magan) Hammer. She leaves behind eight cherished and adored grandchildren: Joao, Thiago, Carmen and soon-to-be Doreen Monjarez; Elliott, Lucas and Evelyn Hammer; Henry Malakowsky; and Eloise Cassan. Becky's beloved brothers and sisters include Karen McElroy, Dan Lake, Gerri Nielsen, Les Lake, Chrissy Cheff, Sheryl Templeton, and Margie Lake. A celebration of Becky's life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at 17303 E. Temple Road, Spokane, WA 99217.

