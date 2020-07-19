BIRGE, Rebecca Jane February 3, 1933 - June 13, 2020 Rebecca Jane Birge was born February 3, 1933 in Mechanicsville, Maryland and she left us for the Lord on June 13, 2020 at home in Frostproof, Florida. At age six she had to have major surgery to remove a tumor and half of her stomach. She was not expected to survive and surprised everyone when she did. She happily attended Catholic elementary and high school as a child and young adult. Rebecca had a strong, loving and deep faith in God and her family. She thought about becoming a nun, but instead attended St. Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD, thanks to the financial generosity of her older sister, Martha. Rebecca graduated from nursing school and shortly after married Gene Birge in November 1954. She and Gene lived in Maryland and started their family with Ann, Mary and Michael, born in Baltimore. A few years later they moved to Florida where their family was blessed with Becky and Christopher. In 1962, they moved to Spokane, Washington where David completed their family. It was Spokane they called home and raised their six children. Beckie, as she was known to everyone, worked as a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart for over 25 years. She loved her job being a nurse and serving the sick, but it did not stop there. Beckie would take her children to the hospital, especially during Halloween and Christmas to visit the sick and provide pictures and treats for the staff, nuns, administration, or whoever was on duty at the time. Beckie loved people and cooking. No one ever left the Birge home without being fed a scrumptious meal. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing and saying the Rosary. After her retirement from the hospital, Beckie and Gene enjoyed many years traveling in their RV back and forth to Florida from Spokane, with many stops in between. Gene enjoyed fishing and Beckie was a willing second mate. You would never know that our Mom was always in a lot of pain since her thirties caused by a back injury. In addition to her back-pain, Mom had arthritis that resulted in the need for both shoulders and knees to be replaced along with one hip. But through it all, Mom always put herself last and everyone else first. Mom was diagnosed with Parkinson's which attacked her body and left her bed ridden and speech impaired the last few years of her life. She never complained and accepted all her "crosses" as a willing servant of God. From the bed, with her body and mind failing, she was giving those around her love and inspiration by the look in her eyes, the touch of her hand or a single word that she struggled to utter. Mom, you no longer must suffer for others. You will be missed and loved all the days of our lives. Rest in Peace with the Lord your God, whom you loved with all your heart. Beckie was preceded in death by Gene Birge, her husband of over 65 years, her daughter Mary Frietag, her son-in-law Don Pope and her granddaughter Jessica Birge. She is survived by Ann (daughter) and David Rickey (Draper, UT), Michael (son) and Denise Birge (Surprise, AZ), Becky (daughter) Pope (Spokane, WA), Christopher (son) and Rita Birge (Lacey, WA), David (son) and Shelly Birge (Spokane, WA), 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Beckie Birge was buried next to her husband, Gene Birge, during a graveside service at Homeland Cemetery in Bartow, FL, on June 30th, 2020.



