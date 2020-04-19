Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jayne JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Rebecca Jayne (Age 46) Beloved mother, sister, daughter, and friend, died April 10th from medical complications. Becky was born in Torrance, California to Ray and Mary Birgenheier, the youngest of seven daughters. She later moved with the family to Spokane, where she attended Lewis and Clark High School and Gonzaga University. In 2000 she married Kevin Johnson and together they raised two beautiful daughters, Mariah and Lillian, and stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson. Becky had a generous heart and loved with every inch of her being. She made friends everywhere she went because of her friendly smile and an energetic attitude. She was creative and sensitive and enjoyed the small pleasures of life. Her hobbies were attending concerts--The Dave Matthews Band being her all time favorite--singing along to music with her daughters, arts and crafts, gardening, and socializing at events and gatherings. She loved her family and was a loyal friend. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Birgenheier, and her sister, Barbara Hunton. She is survived by daughters Mariah and Lillian Johnson; stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson; former husband, Kevin Johnson; father Raymond Birgenheier; sisters, Maggie (Larry) Jay, Cathy (Dale) Dietrich, Theresa (Stuart) Rigler, Janet (Gus) Porco, and Joyce (Dave) Hedrick. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Tributes to Becky can be made to her Facebook page or at

JOHNSON, Rebecca Jayne (Age 46) Beloved mother, sister, daughter, and friend, died April 10th from medical complications. Becky was born in Torrance, California to Ray and Mary Birgenheier, the youngest of seven daughters. She later moved with the family to Spokane, where she attended Lewis and Clark High School and Gonzaga University. In 2000 she married Kevin Johnson and together they raised two beautiful daughters, Mariah and Lillian, and stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson. Becky had a generous heart and loved with every inch of her being. She made friends everywhere she went because of her friendly smile and an energetic attitude. She was creative and sensitive and enjoyed the small pleasures of life. Her hobbies were attending concerts--The Dave Matthews Band being her all time favorite--singing along to music with her daughters, arts and crafts, gardening, and socializing at events and gatherings. She loved her family and was a loyal friend. Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Birgenheier, and her sister, Barbara Hunton. She is survived by daughters Mariah and Lillian Johnson; stepsons Jake, Michael, and Jared Johnson; former husband, Kevin Johnson; father Raymond Birgenheier; sisters, Maggie (Larry) Jay, Cathy (Dale) Dietrich, Theresa (Stuart) Rigler, Janet (Gus) Porco, and Joyce (Dave) Hedrick. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Tributes to Becky can be made to her Facebook page or at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close