|
|
SLOGGY, Rebecca S. Rebecca S. Sloggy passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington the fourth child to Clark and Fleta Sloggy. She is survived by sisters Sherry Severa, Buhl, Idaho and Jacqueline (Albert) Williams of Spokane; nieces Margie Thompson and Rose Henderson of Buhl, Dee Hays of Kent, Washington; several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Becky worked as a legal secretary her entire career until retiring last May. She was active in square dancing for many years and enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch. Becky loved to bake and always shared. She also loved to read and always had a book with her. Going for rides watching for wildlife or wild flowers was an enjoyable pastime. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 2:00pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019