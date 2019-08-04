Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Sue COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Rebecca Sue (Marvel) Rebecca Sue Cook (Marvel) entered into Glory August 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA after a three year battle with cancer. She was born January 18, 1947 in Fortaleza, Brazil to missionary parents Reuel and Margueritte Cook. The family moved to Recife, Brazil where she grew up. The family returned to the U.S. in 1961. She attended North Central High School and Spokane Community College. Rebecca is survived by two daughters, Joselyn Pierce (Brian) and Leanne Kretz (Steven); sisters Marianna Spoerhase (Don) of Spokane, Kathy Girouard of Spokane, grandson Tanner Kretz and granddaughter Anna Rose Blume; sister-in-law Marlene Cook of Canton, GA; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin Cook. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 2 to 4 pm at Ball & Dodd. A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home with interment will follow at Fairmont Memorial Park.

COOK, Rebecca Sue (Marvel) Rebecca Sue Cook (Marvel) entered into Glory August 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA after a three year battle with cancer. She was born January 18, 1947 in Fortaleza, Brazil to missionary parents Reuel and Margueritte Cook. The family moved to Recife, Brazil where she grew up. The family returned to the U.S. in 1961. She attended North Central High School and Spokane Community College. Rebecca is survived by two daughters, Joselyn Pierce (Brian) and Leanne Kretz (Steven); sisters Marianna Spoerhase (Don) of Spokane, Kathy Girouard of Spokane, grandson Tanner Kretz and granddaughter Anna Rose Blume; sister-in-law Marlene Cook of Canton, GA; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin Cook. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 2 to 4 pm at Ball & Dodd. A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home with interment will follow at Fairmont Memorial Park. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close