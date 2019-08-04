Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Sue COOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
COOK, Rebecca Sue (Marvel) Rebecca Sue Cook (Marvel) entered into Glory August 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA after a three year battle with cancer. She was born January 18, 1947 in Fortaleza, Brazil to missionary parents Reuel and Margueritte Cook. The family moved to Recife, Brazil where she grew up. The family returned to the U.S. in 1961. She attended North Central High School and Spokane Community College. Rebecca is survived by two daughters, Joselyn Pierce (Brian) and Leanne Kretz (Steven); sisters Marianna Spoerhase (Don) of Spokane, Kathy Girouard of Spokane, grandson Tanner Kretz and granddaughter Anna Rose Blume; sister-in-law Marlene Cook of Canton, GA; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin Cook. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 2 to 4 pm at Ball & Dodd. A celebration of life will be held on August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home with interment will follow at Fairmont Memorial Park.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now