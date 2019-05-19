Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reed C. GARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARDNER, Reed C. (Age 82) Reed C. Gardner of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones May 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Reed was born on January 6, 1937, in Moody Creek, ID. He grew up in southern Idaho, the fourth of 10 children. His family moved to Quincy, WA when he was 17. After high school, Reed served a mission for the LDS Church in Uruguay, South America. He met Marvel Kay Moe in Ellensburg, WA in 1961 when they were attending Central Washington University. They were married in January 1963. They lived in various places, Seattle, Quincy and Olympia, before settling in Spokane for 30 years and then Ellensburg for 20. Over the course of their 56 years together, they had four children, adopted six and fostered one. Reed practiced law for 51 years. In Spokane, he practiced with Hennessey and Curran Law Firm, and then 18 years with Federal Land Bank. In Ellensburg, he was with Volunteer Legal Services and Buscha Law. He was 81 years old when he finally retired when Reed and Marvel moved back to Spokane. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The Gospel was a very important part of his life. A philosophy of doing good and serving others was evident in his profession, his church work, and a variety of volunteer work, including 15 years at ASPEN (Abuse Support and Prevention Education Now), for which he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. Reed was an avid basketball fan and player. He played until he was in his 70s. He also enjoyed hunting in his younger years, and he loved a good book. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends. Everyone who met Reed was struck by his kind and jovial nature. He had an innate ability to relate to everyone no matter how different their life experiences were from his. Through his example, his children and grandchildren learned the principal of seeing inherent worth and dignity in every human being. Reed was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November 2018. He underwent treatment, then contracted pneumonia, which would end up being his cause of death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marvel, his 10 children: Kevan Gardner, Kent Gardner (Lori), Cheryl Demke (John), John Gardner, Kraig Gardner, Elizabeth Lucas, Blanca Gardner, Sarah Gardner, Michael Gardner, Sabrina Fuentes (Sergio); foster daughter Caroline Morasch; eighteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters: Beth Gardner, Gayle Timke, Ione Barrett, Ruth Sidwell (Richard), Kaye Manly (Jim), brother-in-law Dennis Moon (Lora Jo), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by James Ellis Gardner (father), Neta Nibley Gardner (mother), Glen Gardner (brother), Rita Moon (sister), and two infant brothers. His family and friends loved him dearly; he will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 11 am at the LDS Chapel 4014 S. Bowdish Rd. Spokane Valley. All are welcome to attend. A more detailed obituary can be found at

