Obituary

DAUGHERITY, Reed F. 1941-2019 Reed passed away quietly on September 12, 2019. Reed was born in Los Angeles, California but would spend his formative years growing up in Grants Pass, Oregon and would ultimately call the Pacific Northwest his home. After graduating from Grants Pass High School, Reed attended Washington State University 1959-1963 and was active in the student government, football and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Reed then entered the USAF in 1964, piloted KC135 and B52s and he was stationed in or was deployed to Alabama, California, Guam, Ohio, Okinawa, Taiwan, Thailand, Texas and Washington. After retiring his commission in 1975, he accepted a position in the Canadian oil industry and subsequently he and his family moved to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Always in search of more knowledge, Reed attended Arizona State University and earned his Masters in Counseling in 1985. Since then, Reed returned to Oregon and Washington and worked as a consultant, trainer, counselor and teacher to individuals and larger corporations and lastly teaching with the Spokane Community College and the University of Phoenix. As part of his desire for growth and knowledge he was very proud to have written a few books on the subject and he would often bring up the subject in a questioning conversation. Throughout his life Reed made sure to enjoy his hobbies of playing golf, flying, skiing, gardening, singing in a choir, visiting and laughing with friends and life coaching. Reed is survived by his son Howie Nordstrom of Sweden; his daughter Karen and husband Jim Rice and his grandchildren Tristan and Emma who live in Calgary. Reed leaves behind a lasting memory, smile and his hearty laugh with many dear friends who supported him on his journey.

