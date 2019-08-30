Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regena Rose WHITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITMAN, Regena Rose (Age 93) Regena "Reggie" Rose Whitman went home to Heaven on August 27, 2019. Reggie was born November 3, 1925 to Walter and Cecelia Honeycutt. A life-long resident of the Spokane area, Reggie enjoyed all that God's creation had to offer. She was an avid fisherman and keen huckleberry picker. Most summers she could be found with her family enjoying time together at Priest Lake. Reggie had a deeply held faith in God, which she lived out everyday in her love and faithful prayers for her family and for others. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of time spent with Grandma in the garden, at the lake, and around the table playing loud games of Yahtzee! If there was one thing Reggie enjoyed more than an adventure, it was the ability to share that adventure with her loved ones. Reggie is probably best remembered for her kindness and generosity. She was generous with her time, with her affection, and with her home - a welcoming place open to everyone. Reggie was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Kenneth Whitman. She is survived by her sister Aileen Baughman of Spokane; her sons Darrell Whitman of Cody, Wyoming, and Douglas Whitman of Spokane Valley, and her daughter Christine Kopp of Spokane. Also her grandchildren, Joel Whitman, Shelly Kearny, Heather McMinn, Jason Whitman, Daniel Kopp, Matthew Kopp and Michael Kopp, and 20 great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be 3pm on September 5th at Faith Bible Church - 600 W Cora Ave.

WHITMAN, Regena Rose (Age 93) Regena "Reggie" Rose Whitman went home to Heaven on August 27, 2019. Reggie was born November 3, 1925 to Walter and Cecelia Honeycutt. A life-long resident of the Spokane area, Reggie enjoyed all that God's creation had to offer. She was an avid fisherman and keen huckleberry picker. Most summers she could be found with her family enjoying time together at Priest Lake. Reggie had a deeply held faith in God, which she lived out everyday in her love and faithful prayers for her family and for others. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of time spent with Grandma in the garden, at the lake, and around the table playing loud games of Yahtzee! If there was one thing Reggie enjoyed more than an adventure, it was the ability to share that adventure with her loved ones. Reggie is probably best remembered for her kindness and generosity. She was generous with her time, with her affection, and with her home - a welcoming place open to everyone. Reggie was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Kenneth Whitman. She is survived by her sister Aileen Baughman of Spokane; her sons Darrell Whitman of Cody, Wyoming, and Douglas Whitman of Spokane Valley, and her daughter Christine Kopp of Spokane. Also her grandchildren, Joel Whitman, Shelly Kearny, Heather McMinn, Jason Whitman, Daniel Kopp, Matthew Kopp and Michael Kopp, and 20 great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be 3pm on September 5th at Faith Bible Church - 600 W Cora Ave. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close