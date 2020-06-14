MANSER, Regina B. (Age 88) December 14, 1931 - June 3, 2020 Regina Billeter Manser, age 88, passed away on June 3, 2020, following complications from a stroke. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on December 14, 1931, to Frank and Doris Billeter. With her parents and two older brothers, Bob and Roger (both of whom she idolized), she moved to Spokane at an early age. She spent 84 summers at Priest Lake and was looking forward to the 85th. Her dock flowers were legendary. Regina graduated from Lewis & Clark High School where she was a cheerleader and a spirited member of the Ti-Girls. A member of Desidrian talent club. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in audiology from Northwestern University where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Her early employment was in the Portland school system. In 1957, she married Lyle Manser, whose down-to-earth manner of living complemented Regina's creative spirit, providing a lovely marriage. They had two children, Jennifer and Mark. Regina was a wiry, self-sufficient western woman who was an expert skier, ardent art and theater supporter, wood boat enthusiast, avid huckleberry picker, friend of many cats and dogs. She was a former administrator of the Spokane Art School, and had been a member of the Board of the Hutton Settlement Children's Home, a member of the Spokane Junior League, chairman of the Spokane American Field Service, and president of the Priest Lake Museum Association. She was a local coordinator of the "Save the Mansion" campaign to restore the Governor's Mansion in Olympia. She was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral and St. Nicholas Guild. She had a prodigious memory. Regina was indominable, eternally optimistic, faithful, thoughtful and kind. She loved good conversation and was a stickler for proper grammar. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers, husband Lyle and daughter Jennifer. She is survived by her son Mark (Ruth), her beloved grandchildren Teann, Chloe, Rio, Risa, Remy and Miles, sister-in-law Nancy Billeter, nephew Bruce (Shannon) Billeter and nieces Lisa (John) Bellefeuille and Carrie (Michael) Manthei, and all of their children. Niece Karen (Steve) Jensen, nephew Steven (Sally) Saad, Jeff (Janet) Hemingway, Jim (Char) Hemingway, Tom (Pam) Hemingway and Lyle Hemingway. Arrangements for a memorial gathering will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hutton Settlement or The Priest Lake Museum.



