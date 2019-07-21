Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina D. PROEDROU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PROEDROU, Regina D. Spokane lost a very talented and courageous woman when Regina passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born September 13, 1933 in Kavala, Greece to Dimitrios Proedrou and Ifigenia Moshopoulou Proedrou. Regina was an opera singer and received a B.A Degree from American University, Cairo, Egypt, and her M.A. from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, having received a scholarship there that brought her to the U. S. for study. She received her Ph.D. from Washington State University and came to Spokane to work as a Staff Psychologist at Eastern State Hospital. She was multi-lingual in English, Greek, Egyptian, Italian, French and German, and her area of practice included forensics, legal study and publishing two training booklets. Regina received numerous commendations and recognition from her peers, Eastern State Hospital and the State of Washington for her 35+ years of service, including the Public Service Recognition Week 2000 "Ralph Munro Longevity Award"; a plaque from the WA State Dept. of Social & Health Services; and a mention in Strathmore's "WHO'S WHO". Regina's sparkling eyes, effervescent personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by her many friends here and in other countries. She was very caring and compassionate, a mentor to many, and helped with countless random acts of kindness to friends and people in need. She loved life and laughter, was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed entertaining and sharing her "international" dishes. She had traveled extensively, attending concerts, plays and museums and was pleased to see the quality of art, music, and theater in Spokane. She became a supporter of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra and very good friends with Bruce Ferden, Music Director at that time, and Stefan Kozinski, Symphony Associate Conductor and Music Director of Connoisseur Concerts and the NW Bach Festival. Regina was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the Spokane Symphony Associates, participating in fundraisers and events as a member of Ferden Chapter for many years. She had a vast knowledge of opera, joined many of the Associates' Opera Buffs trips to Seattle and San Francisco and was also a supporter of The Metropolitan Opera Guild. With her unfailing eye for beauty and exquisite taste in decorating and fashion, Regina was known for her beautiful home and garden, and as a talented designer and seamstress, creating many original costumes. In later years she also became an accomplished photographer, producing professional studies of scenes of Spokane and floral studies from her garden, which she sold as prints and gift cards and gave as gifts. When Bruce Ferden moved to Aachen, Germany, she gave him three albums of these pictures to remind him of Spokane! Regina was very proud of her family in Greece, and their many accomplishments. Most of all, she delighted in sharing the photos of her grandnephews and grandnieces as they grew up. She is survived by her family in Greece: brother George Proedrou; sister Georgia Tsoumas (and her husband Vasilis Tsoumas); sister Sophia Proedrou; niece Janina Tsoumas (her husband Fotis Kapoutsis and sons Constantine Kapoutsis and Vasilis Kapoutsis); nephew Dimitrios Tsoumas (his wife Olga Alexopoulou, son Vasilis Tsoumas and daughter Georgia Tsoumas). Her parents preceded her in death. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Rockwood Retirement Communities Hawthorne staff, her doctors, and the doctors and nurses of the 2nd and 6th Floors at Sacred Heart Hospital, for their compassionate care and help in her last days. They want also to especially thank her many friends, particularly Francena Chalfant, who helped her and enriched her life through their friendship over the years when she was far away from family and facing illness. A Celebration of Regina's Life will be held Sunday, July 28 at 1:00p.m. in Regina's garden, 1429 South Rockwood Blvd., Spokane, WA. Family and friends suggest that, because of her lifetime love of opera, contributions in Regina's memory might be sent to the Kozinski Musical Archives (KMA) c/o Dr. Ann-Marie Monson, at 3102 West Grandview Ave., Spokane, WA, 99224, for the digitalization of the Conductor's score of the opera "Salome" by Richard Strauss. This reduction is the only one in the world and was reduced by Regina's longtime friend, Stefan Kozinski.

