Regina Ilse Heidemarie MERRITT

Obituary
MERRITT, Regina Ilse Heidemarie (Age 72) Regina Ilse Heidemarie Merritt passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on June 24, 2019, following a brief period of hospice care. Regina was born August 10, 1946, in Cuxhaven, Germany, to Heinz-Wolf Theodor and Gertrud Alma Buck. She is survived by her husband, Weldon; her older sisters, Karin Bruns with her husband Hans, of Vernon, Arizona, and Bara Loveland, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona; and numerous other friends and relatives. A memorial service in celebration of Regina's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 PM, at the Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019
