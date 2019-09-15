Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Ilse Heidemarie MERRITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERRITT, Regina Ilse Heidemarie (Age 72) Regina Ilse Heidemarie Merritt passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on June 24, 2019, following a brief period of hospice care. Regina was born August 10, 1946, in Cuxhaven, Germany, to Heinz-Wolf Theodor and Gertrud Alma Buck. She is survived by her husband, Weldon; her older sisters, Karin Bruns with her husband Hans, of Vernon, Arizona, and Bara Loveland, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona; and numerous other friends and relatives. A memorial service in celebration of Regina's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 PM, at the Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 S. Bernard Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019

