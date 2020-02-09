Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Mae (Webster) ROMERO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROMERO, Regina Mae (Webster) (Age 80) Regina, or Reggie to her friends, entered into rest on January 27, 2020 to be reunited with her love of 30 years, Papa Ray. Reggie was a fun, spirited and sometimes feisty person who battled numerous health issues over the years including dementia. Reggie was born on January 20, 1940 to Alfred "Happy" and Gladys Webster in Spokane, WA. The third oldest of 11 children, Reggie grew up in the Hillyard area attending Columbia Grade School and Rogers High School. Reggie is survived by her sister, Velma Giannini (Ralph) of Vallejo, CA, her daughter Theresa Kendall (Rick) her son Bill Kalivas (April) her six grandchildren, Jesse and Lewis Kendall, Vanessa Mendonca (John) Ryan, Colin and Jaclyn Kalivas and five great- grandchildren Demarco, Brooklyn, Kailyn, Ashlyn Mendonca and Zakai Kalivas. In her early adult years, Reggie worked as a lounge manager and musician at several local establishments including The Eagles Lodge, Greenacre's Restaurant and Valley View Golf Course lounge. Reggie would often "double back" after working a full shift simply because she loved to play music, developing a reputation as a talented local singer and musician. Reggie or Nana, loved spending time with her grandchildren. A self-taught musician, Reggie loved making and playing music. She played and taught her grandchildren to play music on the tambourine, spoons, and anything else that could make beautiful sound. She often played the piano for her grandchildren teaching them how to play chopsticks and other memorable songs. Reggie was a true musician, she also taught herself how to play the drums when her group at Greenacre's Restaurant needed a drummer. Her musical talent blessed our family for many years. Regina married Ray Romero, in 1983 and they lived a full life together until Ray passed in 2017. Their 34-year marriage was full of life, love and adventure. Ray and Reggie loved remodeling homes, traveling to Arizona for the winter and traveling across the country together. Ray, a talented musician in his own right, played trumpet, base and ukulele. Our family could always count on Papa and Nana bringing their instruments to play music for the family during holidays and family gatherings. Thank you to everyone for all for your kind messages, words of encouragement, and memories. Reggie's family would like to thank every friend and family member for their outreach of love and support. We'd like to send a special thank you to Royal Park Nursing Home and Horizon Hospice of Spokane for the angels they are. We ask that in lieu of flowers that you donate to Horizon Hospice of Spokane. A celebration of life for Regina will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4:00 at Davenport Grand Hotel, with a reception to follow. We encourage friends and anyone who has a memory or two of Regina, to join us at the Davenport Grand Hotel for a toast and time, to remember our Mom.

