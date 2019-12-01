|
KASSNER, Reinhold "Reiny" Born July 20, 1928 in Kalispell, Montana and graduated from Flathead County High School, Kalispell Montana and from Kinman Business University, Spokane, WA. Employed by Union Pacific Railroad from January 1949 until his retirement in January 1990. He served the UPRR in numerous clerical positions including the last 15 years of employment as "Chief Clerk". He served in the United States Army Infantry in Korea from 1950-1952. For many years his hobbies were woodworking, winemaking, he loved to play golf even though he wasn't very good at it and did some fiddling with stain glass works, one small project was the making of stained glass windows for the church. He made wine for the Church's communion and he loved giving away his wine to friends and family of whom several were beneficiaries of his woodworking art. He was preceded in death in 1998 by his beloved wife of 44 years, Lois Lavonne Kassner, and is survived by four children: Steven Kassner of Tupelo, MS, Cheryl Lovlien of Altura, MN, Jennifer Veselka of Spokane Valley, WA and Sandra Miller of Bellflower, CA. He also has 10 grandchildren and several great-grandkids. He was also preceded in death by his youngest brother Herbert Kassner of Tacoma, WA and is survived by his oldest brother Adolph Kassner of Spokane Valley, WA, who turned 95 this past August. He was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1958, serving there in Hope's choir, building committee, and many other church offices until his health did not allow. He was especially grateful for the many friendships developed throughout his lifetime both in the church and in his neighborhood. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 1-5pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206, with a funeral service on Thursday, December 5, 10:30am, at Hope Lutheran Church, 17909 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley. Interment will follow at Fairmount Memorial Park at 2pm. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 17909 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99016. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019