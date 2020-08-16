BOPRAY, Renae Marie June 19, 1969- August 10, 2020 Renae was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 19, 1969 to Michael and Mary Bopray. She is the youngest of five siblings. Renae moved to Idaho and later made Spokane her home. She passed away at Hospice House of Spokane North on August 10, 2020. Renae had bright blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She met her cancer diagnosis head on with strength, courage and grace. She had many passions in life including her kitty Nina, her nursing career, travel, art and her nieces Alexi, Joslyn, Tatum, Lacey, Hannah and Tasha, and nephews Jake and Croix. Renae had numerous friends that she loved and considered them to be her family. She belonged to New Community Church and was blessed to be a part of the church's congregation. Renae had a special relationship with her parents. Her Dad was her rock and her Mom was her everyday go-to in life and was greatly missed by Renae after her passing. Renae and her mom are now reunited in eternity. Renae is survived by her Dad, and her brothers Patrick (Phyliss), Kelly (Suzi) and Douglas (Kristina) and her sister Michele Lardinois (Todd) and all of her precious nieces and nephews.



