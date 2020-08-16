1/1
Renae Marie BOPRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOPRAY, Renae Marie June 19, 1969- August 10, 2020 Renae was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 19, 1969 to Michael and Mary Bopray. She is the youngest of five siblings. Renae moved to Idaho and later made Spokane her home. She passed away at Hospice House of Spokane North on August 10, 2020. Renae had bright blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She met her cancer diagnosis head on with strength, courage and grace. She had many passions in life including her kitty Nina, her nursing career, travel, art and her nieces Alexi, Joslyn, Tatum, Lacey, Hannah and Tasha, and nephews Jake and Croix. Renae had numerous friends that she loved and considered them to be her family. She belonged to New Community Church and was blessed to be a part of the church's congregation. Renae had a special relationship with her parents. Her Dad was her rock and her Mom was her everyday go-to in life and was greatly missed by Renae after her passing. Renae and her mom are now reunited in eternity. Renae is survived by her Dad, and her brothers Patrick (Phyliss), Kelly (Suzi) and Douglas (Kristina) and her sister Michele Lardinois (Todd) and all of her precious nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved