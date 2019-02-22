Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renate Luise CROSS. View Sign

CROSS, Renate Luise Renate Luise Cross, born Miltenberger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at her home in Chattaroy, WA on February 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer, she was 74. She is survived by her husband Richard of 59 years, and her four children, Heidi Collins, Erik Cross, Nancy Moore and Kraig Cross. She has nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her remaining siblings in Germany, Elvira Fibiker, Kurt Miltenberger, and Andres Miltenberger, along with their spouses and children. Her wishes were to be cremated, and her ashes returned to Germany by her husband and family. She is to be interred alongside her deceased parents in her hometown's cemetery in April. A Celebration of her life will be held at the German-American Society at 25 W. 3rd Avenue in Spokane, on Saturday, February 23, at 3 PM. This is open to all who knew her and wish to attend.

