SALEE, Rene Rene (Gladys) Salee, 94, has just passed over the 'rainbow bridge' on August 21, 2020, with both her sons by her side in Spokane, Wash. A memorial service will be held graveside at Fairmount Memorial Park at 2:30pm Friday August 28th in Spokane, Wash. Viewing be available on the same day from 10:30am-1:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Rene was born Gladys Lorene Nelson on April 22, 1926, in Kerkhoven, MN and grew up in small town USA on a traditional classic farmstead. She had the distinction of sharing the exact same birthdate as Queen Elizabeth of England. She left Minnesota for California with her younger sister, following after her mother after her parents had separated. It was here where she worked as "Rosie the Riveter" at Lockeed Martin building airplanes for World War II. Here she met a fellow co-worker, whom she would fall in love with and marry, Hillard M. Salee. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, painting and most of all puttering around the lake cabin at Sacheen which she and Hillard had built up from a weed overgrown tarpaper shack. Rene is survived by her two sons, David and his wife Cheryl, and Russell and his wife Traci. A number of grandchildren; Chris, Stephanie, Jesse, Tashia, and Marissa. And great-grandchildren; Jaycee, Riley, Theodore, and Hudson. Rene has been preceded in death by her husband Hillard and all four of her sibling sisters; Adeline, Mick, Florence, and Lol. Donations may be sent to Spokane Hospice Care.



