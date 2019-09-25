Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renee M. MUELLER. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

MUELLER, Renee M. Renee left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2019. She was born July 30, 1928 in Chicago, IL where she lived with her parents, Rene Charles and Matilde de Smet. The majority of her schooling was in Chicago, IL. Renee traveled with her parents to their home town of Ghent, Belgium, for business and pleasure. One year she attended school in Belgium. Renee went to Roosevelt College for two years. It was at college where she met her husband, Harold Edward Mueller. They were married in October 1948. They loved nature and the outdoors and spent the early years of their marriage visiting national parks. These adventures led them to move to Southern California in 1953. Orange County would be their home for the next 39 years where they raised their family. Renee returned to the workforce when her children were school age. Her areas of expertise were: accounting and through self-study became a computer programmer/analyst. One of her greatest joys in life happened in 1971. Renee surrendered her life to Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She became very involved in Bible Study Fellowship in California. After moving to Spokane, WA, in 1992, Renee continued being involved in Bible Study Fellowship and serving her church in Children's Ministry. She enjoyed orchestral music, knitting, handwork, reading, puzzle making, games to stimulate her mind and visiting with her friends. Renee was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, in 1989. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Mark and Cyndy Mueller, Sterling and Wendy Bess and Chris and Jean Mueller. Renee is blessed with four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life in California with a private family gathering. Renee's message to her family and friends would be, "Don't grieve for me; I am with my Lord."

