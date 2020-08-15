WEBB, Renee R. (Age 57) Renee, Suncrest, WA formerly of Sioux City, IA, recently passed away on August 6, 2020 at her home. The Service and proceedings have been tentatively planned for August 22, 2020. Renee was born March 27, 1963 in Shawnee, Kansas to Ronald and Judith Rieke. She grew up in a house of three girls and was the middle child. She attended West High School in Sioux City, Iowa where she participated in baton twirling and cheerleading as a young girl. After High School she got a job at IP (Iowa Public Services), which was her first job in the utilities sector (electric, water, power, and gas services) and the job field where she would spend her entire career. Her Job at IP led her to Tucson, Arizona in 1986, where she got a job working for southwest gas. While in Arizona, she would meet the love of her life and husband of 34 years, Terrence P. Webb. Together, they would move from Arizona to California to further their lives and careers. During her time in California, Renee would get a job working at WWP
(Washington Water Power), which allowed her to start to build her family's future and have two sons (John Webb 32 and Ryan Webb 29). In 1991 her job at WWP
would move her from California to Washington, where she would spend the reminder of her career. While working at Avista, previously known as WWP
, Renee would receive countless promotions and growth throughout the company. She would work her way up from a call center employee, to a Corporate and Business analyst, over the 30 years she spent with Avista. She went into early retirement, because of multiple surgical complications, but spent her last years on this earth enjoying her life and retirement. Even though it was an unexpected death, she was able to spend her final days with her best friend, soul mate, and husband. He protected her, watched over her, and took care of her till the very end. Renee will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Renee will be lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Terry Webb, Suncrest, Wash.; two sons, John Webb, Spokane, Wash., Ryan Webb, Suncrest, Wash.; her parents, mother, Judith Rieke, father, Ronald Rieke, of Bradenton, Florida; two grandchildren, two sisters and their families.