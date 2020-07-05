MOOSMAN, ReNia Cronquist January 26, 1927 - June 25, 2020 ReNia Cronquist Moosman, 93, passed peacefully on June 25, 2020. She was born January 26, 1927 in North Logan, Utah, and was the youngest of ten children born to Orson Heber and Idella Nyman Cronquist. Being the baby of the family, ReNia was her father's pride and joy. From the time she was old enough to sit on a tractor, she sat beside her father as he plowed the ground. Helping with the farm work sometimes made her so dirty that only the whites of her eyes could be seen when she came into the house. She loved being outdoors, feeding the cows, and riding horses. Growing up during the Great Depression, she learned and lived the values of being thrifty, working hard, and making the most of what she had. She often recalled her excitement at getting an orange every Christmas, and always scraped the butter wrapper and yogurt lid to get every last bit. Her children and grandchildren grew up hearing her expression, "Just be thankful it's not any worse." As a child, ReNia loved spending time outdoors and was a bit of a tomboy. She liked helping feed the cattle hay, but being so small presented challenges. Hardly able to lift the pitchfork, she sometimes accidentally poked the cows' noses. She loved riding stick horses, making mud pies, and wearing bib overalls that were usually held together with safety pins. She went around barefooted a good part of the time, and wore a "shingle-bob" haircut. Music was an important part of ReNia's life. In grade school, she began piano lessons and played the clarinet. She was the Song Leader at South Cache High School, and led the music in church. After high school, ReNia attended Utah State University where she met her husband, Glen Ray Moosman. Glen had recently returned from WWII where he served in the Navy. They were married May 1, 1947 in the Logan Temple of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They enjoyed going out dancing every Saturday night, and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary dancing to their favorite songs. After Glen graduated from college, they moved to Palisades, ID, and then to Burley, ID, where Glen worked as a civil engineer. They moved to Walla Walla, WA in 1950 where they devotedly raised their three children. After surviving cancer, ReNia wanted to be near her children and grandchildren so they moved to Spokane, WA in 1985. ReNia had a special affinity for babies and youth and her family was her greatest joy. She had an intense devotion to the success and happiness of her grandchildren and chose to see and encourage the best in those around her. She kept an immaculate house, had a natural talent for sports, loved being the "belle of the ball", and had a great sense of humor. She always maintained a garden and fruit trees and was an excellent cook. ReNia canned all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and relishes. Her frozen jams and apple pies were the best. She loved to have her family gather in her home where she served delicious food (only after everyone washed their hands), her children played music, and lasting memories were made. ReNia was one of the few completely unselfish people in our lives and was quick to offer her time, a kind word, or material support to those in need. She lived for her kids and grandkids. She never thought of herself first, but instead was always ready with a slice of toasted homemade bread and jam, a big smile, a question about what we had been doing, and another slice of bread when you finished the first one. She was loved and adored by her family, the youth of her church, and others whom she impacted in ways only she could. Her common phrases were "bless his/her heart" and "cute little sweetheart". She served faithfully in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her strength of testimony and dedication to the Gospel of Jesus Christ was an example to others and made an eternal impact on her family. ReNia longed to be with Glen again and never wavered in her faith that families are forever. ReNia is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, daughter-in-law (Ann), and great-granddaughter (Juliette). She is survived by her children, Steven, Cocoa Beach, FL, Kent (Dana) Spokane, WA, and Janet Jenkins (Vern), Spokane, WA; grandchildren Matthew (Jamie), Parker (Ali), Jennifer (Michael), Jeffrey (Brienne), and Tyler (Kasey); and great-grandchildren Athena, Apollo, Grant, Kate, Alexia, Colette, and Henry. The family thanks Hospice of Spokane and all of ReNia's caregivers and friends for their many acts of kindness and compassionate care provided over the past many months. A memorial will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 concerns. Interment at Pines Cemetery, July 1.



