Service Information English Funeral Chapel 1133 N 4th Street Coeur d'Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3143

WATKINS, Reveta Marjorie (June 29, 1940 - February 15, 2020) Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Reveta Marjorie Watkins passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 due to complications from surgery. Our family finds some comfort in knowing her last moments were filled with happiness, relief and the determination she would recover and return home soon. She was a strong beacon in our life. Her light will forever shine in all of us, the family she loved and cherished, her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Reveta was born to George Lyle and Juanita Verona (Rice) Wood on June 29, 1940 in Bonners Ferry, ID. Born the eighth of twelve children, she was blessed with being part of a large family and enjoyed her years growing up on several farms in Washington and North Idaho. On April 15, 1960, she married the love of her life, David Lawrence Watkins. The Navy took the happy couple to California, where she gave birth to their children in very close order, Ray, Randy and Kim. In 1974, Dave retired from the Navy, and they moved the family to Idaho. They bought a home in Dalton Gardens where the kids attended Canfield Middle School and Coeur d'Alene High School. In 1988, Dave passed away. Reveta remained in the family home for another 28 years until 2016, when she downsized to a smaller home in northwest Coeur d'Alene. Reveta was an avid sports fan. She faithfully followed the Mariners baseball and Gonzaga basketball teams and enjoyed throwing darts in a dart league for many years. She found the greatest joy visiting and spending time with her family. She loved hosting holiday and family gatherings and keeping in-touch with everyone by phone. She also looked forward to the Wood/Rice family reunion each year, and taking annual trips to Wendover, NV with her sister, sister-in-law, daughter and nieces. She is survived by her loving family, sons Raymond Watkins (Audrey), Randal Watkins (Brenda) and daughter Kimberly Tessier (Scott); sister Beverly Reinhardt (Don); brother Melvin Wood (Debbie); 12 grandchildren, Casey Watkins (Jennifer), Brittany Watkins-Quinn (Gregg), Joseph Watkins, Megan Ferguson (Todd) and Katherine Nichols; Samantha Church (Eric), Irene Watkins (Ike) and Paige Watkins (Pat); Sara Martin (David), Sean Tessier, Katy Tessier and Kristy Tessier; 9 great-grandchildren, Daniel and Taylin Martin; Brantlee and Maverick Church, Gemma Brooks; Sudi Watkins, Hank Quinn (almost here), Jacob and Kailyn Ferguson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband David; parents George and Juanita Wood; brothers Wayne, Lloyd, Dale, Dennis and Earl Wood and sisters Twila Claassen, Gertrude Bowker, Louise King, and Audrey Herth. Our family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kootenai Health for taking care of Mom, and for the kindness they extended to us during our time of loss. We will be hosting a celebration of her life at the Eagles, 1520 W. Wyoming Ave., Hayden, ID at 11:00 am on March 14, 2020 with a light lunch following. Please join us and share your memories. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign Reveta's guestbook at

