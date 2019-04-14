Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex Clayton PORTER Jr.. View Sign

PORTER, Rex Clayton, Jr. (Age 61) On September 14, 1957, Geraldine Rose Porter and Rex Clayton Porter Sr. welcomed their second child, Rex Clayton Porter Jr., into the world in Denver, Colorado. Rex excelled in academics throughout child- hood, attended Whittier college on scholarship and ultimately went on to study medicine at UCLA . While completing his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Florida, he met the love of his life, Connie, who was an OR nurse at the same hospital. They married in Florida before moving to Spokane where they had three children: Whitney, Derek and Dylan. Rex was a devoted and loving family man, as well as a beloved member of the community. Rex loved spending time with his family, distance running, gardening and Gonzaga basketball. He practiced medicine for three decades, primarily at Sacred Heart Medical Center with the Physician's Anesthesia Group. Rex is survived by his three children, mom and sister, Colette. His family and friends will dearly miss his kindness and gentle spirit. His loved ones will celebrate his life with a private service. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019

