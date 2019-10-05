Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex L. HENIGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENINGER, Rex L. (Age 88) Rex passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Rex was born to Rex and Alberta Heninger in Billings, Montana on May 7, 1931. During the Great Depression, the family moved around Montana and Idaho quite a bit, and Rex graduated from Lewiston High School. He went to one year of college at Tiger Tech in Lewiston, then joined the Navy at the outbreak of the Korean War. He served on a transport ship, and after the war ended, returned home and enrolled at Washington State University. He graduated with a degree in broadcasting and moved to Spokane. He went to work for KHQ radio, serving as an on-air newsman, and as "The Money Man". It was there he met and married his wife Shirley Leonard, on June 23, 1963. In 1968, Rex went back to school at Whitworth University, obtaining his teaching degree in Special Education. Rex then worked at Bryant School for many years, teaching students with many types of physical and mental disabilities. He later moved to Garry Middle School and then Lewis and Clark High School. He retired in the early 1990s, and spent many years traveling with his wife Shirley prior to her death, and then with friends, traveling around the country to watch his beloved "Cougs" play, and then further, visiting Peru, Russia, Greece and France. Rex was an avid hiker and gardener, the rhododendrons at his home were his pride and joy. He volunteered for many years with The Friends of Manito. Rex was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, and his wife of 36 years. He is survived by his daughter Robin (Chad) Johnston, his brother Phil (Marilyn) Heninger, his three grandsons Matthew, Nicholas and Spencer, and several nieces. The family will hold a private memorial at a future date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 5, 2019

