HOFFMEISTER, Rex Todd, M.D. Rex Todd Hoffmeister, M.D., made a seamless transition from here to eternity on April 10, 2020. He is a Godly man and is now in His presence. It's very hard to say goodbye, And so very hard not to cry. But I know exactly where you are. I just wish it didn't seem so far. Our beloved Rex was born July 20, 1928, the third of four sons, to George and Genevieve Todd Hoffmeister in the small town of Imperial, Nebraska. Rex's grandfather immigrated to America from Germany. He was a medical doctor trained in Germany. He was elected to the Nebraska state legislature and introduced the bill to establish the Medical School at the University of Nebraska. Rex's father was born and raised in Imperial and graduated from the University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Medical School. He practiced in Imperial where he married and had four sons. Rex's oldest brother, George Jr., also graduated from the University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Medical School. Then it was Rex's turn. He attended the University of Nebraska where he was a brother in the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical School prepared to carry on the family tradition. Rex was a Mayo Clinic trained internist with a specialty in rheumatology. For thirty years, he practiced in Spokane, WA., at the Rockwood Clinic of which he was an early member. In addition to caring for his own patients, Dr. Hoffmeister contributed to the care of millions of other arthritis patients because of his pioneering use of the medication, methotrexate, an effective treatment for many different kinds of arthritis, especially rheumatoid arthritis. He was a Clinical Asst. Prof of Medicine, University of Washington School of Medicine and a Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology, Washington State University School of Pharmacy. Dr. Hoffmeister was honored with the Virginia Engalitcheff award for Impact on Quality of Life. He was presented with this award at the annual meeting of the Arthritis Foundation "in recognition of pioneering research which played a pivotal role in the es-tablishment of Methotrexate as the primary treatment of rheumatoid arthritis." Dr. Hoffmeister was honored as a Master in the American College of Rheumatology, one of the highest awards the College can bestow on a member. This distinction is given to members who have set the highest professional standards in advancing the art and science of rheumatology. In 2011, Rex received a Lifetime Achievement Award "In recognition of Lifelong Dedication to the Pursuit of Breakthrough Therapy in Rheumatic Diseases" by the Northwest Rheumatism Society at the annual meeting in Spokane. His leadership positions in medical organizations and the list of his publications and major papers presented at medical meetings is long and indicative of his tireless work in the field of rheumatology, always seeking relief for his patients. While in Medical School, Rex met and married Martha Dicus and they had two children, Bruce Hoffmeister and Elizabeth Klopfer. His military service consisted of active duty with the U.S. Army as Commanding Officer 3rd Med Det. And then Battalion Surgeon 3rd Medium Tank Btn., 37th Armor Div. both in Schweinfurt, Germany at the rank of Captain. Until Martha passed, they traveled the world, scuba diving in exotic waters and enjoying life in Spokane, including horses, skiing, and sailing. Summiting Mt. Rainier was an achievement of which he was particularly proud. He attended the Bondurant Racing School in California catering to his love affair with Porsches and raced his sailboat on Lake Coeur d'Alene making memories with friends that lasted a lifetime. In 2003, Rex and Karen Hitchcock met, fell in love and married. They were blessed with almost 17 years together. Their lives were highlighted by one word Skiing. On their first date, Karen asked, "Do you Ski?" Rex answered, "I live to ski." Their honeymoon consisted of skiing in Sun Valley, Idaho, Snow Basin, Utah, and Aspen, Colorado. Winter meant traveling to ski in Canada, Washington, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Snowmass in Colorado. A favorite diversion for both Rex and Karen was writing limericks to each other and producing a scribbled note on a napkin to make a toast at dinner or amuse each other while traveling. Rex was 87 when he "hung up his skis", as he put it. He was a super senior and got a great rate on lift tickets so he was reluctant to quit! He was a much loved step-dad to Karen's four children and seven grandchildren. Preceding Rex were his parents, George and Genevieve Hoffmeister, his first wife, Martha Dicus, and his three brothers, George, Charles, and Larry Hoffmeister. He was also preceded by Karen's daughter, Kathleen Hitchcock. He is survived by his wife, Karen Hitchcock Hoffmeister; children, Elizabeth Klopfer and Bruce Hoffmeister; grandchildren, Heather, Crystal, and Brian Hoffmeister and Ian Klopfer (Ben). He is also survived by Karen's children, Sam Hitchcock (Erica), Tiffany Hitchcock Beck (Jeff), and Ryan Hitchcock (Teresa); and grandchildren, Benjamin Minick, Sammy III, Raelynn, Olivia, Taylor, and Caitlin Hitchcock, and Ashlee Davis, and three great-grandchildren. Surviving, too, is his treasured friend and walking companion, his dog, Gabe, named after Angel Gabriel because we are sure he was sent to take care of us. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Rex's wonderful life will be announced and held at a later date. If desired, gifts may be made to The Nebraska Children's Home (4939 S. 118th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68137), The University of Nebraska Medical Center (985230 Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska 68198, or Yakima Valley Pet Rescue (PO Box 944, Yakima, WA 98907) in Rex's memory. Shaw & Sons is handling arrangements. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.