DOW, Rhea V. (Age 93) Rhea Ver Jean Dow passed away peacefully in her home on October 27, 2020. She was born on a farm in Killduff, Iowa, on January 10, 1927 to Myrtle Marie (Fisher) Dow and Noah Webster Dow. She spent her early childhood on the farm until her father died in 1939 when she was 12 years-old. The farm was sold and the family moved to nearby Newton, Iowa, where she spent the rest of her youth with her mother and sisters Naomi (Dow) Sullivan (deceased) and Donna (Dow) Gumm, who survives Rhea and has remained very close to her all her life. Rhea's adolescence was centered in Newton, Iowa, where she also had close attachments to her maternal grandparents. After graduating from Newton High School, Rhea attended the University of Minnesota where she made lifelong friends and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. After college she worked for the Camp Fire youth organization as a field director. In 1952 she became a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines (NWA) where she enjoyed working for almost 50 years, retiring at age 73. She loved traveling and rose in seniority with NWA to the No. 2 ranking over 12,000 co-workers. This status made her eligible for prestigious flight assignments and flights to exotic locations. Notable among her NWA flights were the United States' inaugural commercial flight to communist China and numerous flights to the Middle East which brought home troops from various conflicts such as the Gulf War and Desert Storm. She loved traveling to Asia from her Seattle residence (later moving to Spokane in the early 1980s to be near family). In addition, her private travels took her to all corners of the globe. In total, Rhea traveled to over 100 countries. She especially enjoyed adventurous travels to Africa, the Arctic, the Antarctic, and the Galapagos Islands as well as wintering each year in Puerto Vallarta and Palm Springs. Other than traveling, she delighted in her cabin at Twin Lakes, Idaho. There she enjoyed idyllic summers entertaining a vast network of friends and family. Rhea was an avid reader, enthusiastic conversationalist, accomplished host, and held a wit that fueled great discussion. She had an extraordinary zest for life and a remarkable memory that made her highly competitive at Jeopardy even at the age of 93. She was passionate about politics and counted among her personal friends Tom Foley with whom she connected early in his political career. She watched with pride and attachment as Tom rose in his career which led him to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. She was proud to be a lifelong Democrat and reveled in it. Rhea never married. Survivors include her sister, Donna Gumm, her nieces Camille Sullivan and Lynn Sullivan, grand-nieces, Laura Cook and Shannon Davis Leandro, and great grand-niece, Harper Cook. She was also very close with Steve and Lorrie McNutt whom she considered her second family. There will be no funeral service. Rhea will be interred in Newton, Iowa, in a gravesite next to her mother, father and maternal grandparents. In the future there may be a social gathering for friends and family, but this is currently on hold due to the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store