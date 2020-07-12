MONGÉ, Rhonda Lee With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rhonda Lee Mongé, who transitioned on June 24th, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvestor and Pearlie Mae Green, and brother Tyrone Green. Rhonda was born October 10th, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois as the second eldest of nine children. Raised in the Baptist church as a preacher's daughter, Rhonda had a deep faith and love of God and all things music. She joined the Air Force, where she married David Mongé and had three daughters, of whom were her pride and joy. She served as a Communications Operator and was the recipient of several honors. After her service, Rhonda got her Bachelor's degree from EWU and worked for Spokane County as a Community Service Officer for Spokane Juvenile Court and for non-profit Veteran services and was very proud of her contributions to her community. Rhonda, also known as "Frenchy" on stage, was a world class singer and entertainer for Spokane bands Delta 88, Sole Proprietor, Protocol and recipient of Inland Empire Blues Society's "Best Blues Singer" award three years consecutively. She absolutely loved going to sing karaoke and made hundreds of friends throughout the years singing locally. She is survived by her three daughters, Charise Mongé, Shauna Ballestrasse, and Whitney Mongé, all of Seattle, and her three grandchildren, Dante Nelson, Cruz Ballestrasse and Bianca Ballestrasse. Her memorial will be held privately and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans.



