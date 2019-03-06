CASSAN, Richard A. Our brave young man, Richard Allen Cassan, 52, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at 5:05 a.m. He was born to Robert and Bonnie Cassan in Amersfoort, Holland. He leaves behind his daughter, Taylor Cassan, stepdaughter, Brittany Cadwallader, ex-wife, Ginger Murphy, and his four siblings, Raelene Brown, Michael Cassan, Terry Jensen and Cathy Earll. His great joy was his family and working as a surgi- cal technician at Deaconess Hospital. He will always be in our hearts. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, March 8, 2018, at Hennessy Funeral Home & Crematory at 2203 N. Division St, Spokane, WA. We wish to thank Perry and Cathy Earll, Richard's caregivers, for all the love and care that they gave to him. To leave an online condolence to Richard's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 6, 2019