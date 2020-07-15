1/1
Richard Allen BABCOCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BABCOCK, Richard Allen (Age 75) June 19, 1945 - July 2, 2020 Richard Allen Babcock passed in peace on July 2nd, 2020. Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Bonnie. He is survived by his sisters June and Nancy, sons Mike, Corey, and Tim, 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was a proud Vietnam-era Army Veteran active in the VFW and American Legion. He was a retired steel worker and a lifetime outdoor enthusiast. This loved, old cowboy is gone, but will never be forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved