BABCOCK, Richard Allen (Age 75) June 19, 1945 - July 2, 2020 Richard Allen Babcock passed in peace on July 2nd, 2020. Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Bonnie. He is survived by his sisters June and Nancy, sons Mike, Corey, and Tim, 15 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was a proud Vietnam-era Army Veteran active in the VFW and American Legion. He was a retired steel worker and a lifetime outdoor enthusiast. This loved, old cowboy is gone, but will never be forgotten.



